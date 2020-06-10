BEDFORD HILLS — When June H. McQueeney first encountered Bobbie Jo Zeller in the fall of 2010, she thought she met a woman in great financial need. Mrs. McQueeney opened her checkbook, drained her retirement fund and lent Ms. Zeller every penny she had.
And she wasn’t the only one.
“My mother was insistent she was going to get all that money back because Bobbie Jo said she would give it back,” Mrs. McQueeney’s daughter, Patricia M. Cambareri, a registered nurse, said this week. “She never suspected someone would do something like this.”
After serving nearly six years of two separate state prison sentences totaling 8½ to 17 years, Ms. Zeller, the former Norfolk woman who was convicted of defrauding a Waddington priest and other north country residents out of $300,000, was released from prison late last month.
The 43-year-old, who turns 44 this week, was released May 28 from Taconic Correctional Facility, a medium-security women’s prison in Bedford Hills, Westchester County. The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision lists Ms. Zeller as a merit time release to parole, a release NYSDOCCS can apply to inmates sentenced for certain non-violent crimes “who have exhibited an acceptable disciplinary history and have achieved significant programmatic benchmarks.”
Ms. Zeller’s history of stealing money under false pretenses is reflected in at least four separate fraud-related convictions in New York, in 2001, 2005, 2014 and 2015, all in St. Lawrence County Court. She was convicted in 2001 and 2005 of first-degree scheming to defraud, and sentenced to serve two to four years in state prison for her felony conviction in 2005. She was released to parole in July 2005, after serving six months at the Willard Drug Treatment Campus, a specialized state prison in Seneca County.
The St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office began building two cases in 2013 around Ms. Zeller’s scamming of more than two dozen people, including Mrs. McQueeney and the late Monsignor Robert L. Lawler, both formerly of Waddington; Gloria J. and Robert W. Dietze, Norwood siblings; the Rev. James E. LaRue, a retired minister from DeKalb; and more than 20 parishioners and friends of Father Lawler at St. Mary’s and St. John’s in Waddington and Madrid, who gave him money for Ms. Zeller after he had depleted his own financial resources.
In total, Ms. Zeller received more than $300,000.
A 2014 St. Lawrence County Court jury found Ms. Zeller guilty of two counts of third-degree grand larceny for scamming Ms. Dietze out of more than $3,000. Ms. Zeller was sentenced to 3½ to 7 years in prison. At her sentencing, Ms. Zeller chose to remain silent after being given the opportunity to address the court.
“It’s very difficult to find you are remorseful,” County Court Judge Jerome J. Richards told Ms. Zeller at her sentencing. “Your history is just replete with stealing and scheming, and the only way it is going to stop is if you go to prison for a long time.”
Judge Richards, who presided over the cases brought against her, said he had prosecuted Ms. Zeller twice when he was district attorney more than a decade before.
“It’s not worth saying anything further,” he told Ms. Zeller. “You have a bad habit. There is no way of stopping you because you just won’t come to grips with the fact that you can’t do this to people.”
On Jan. 13, 2015, the day jury selection was set to begin in Zeller’s second scamming trial, she pleaded guilty as a second felony offender to second-degree grand larceny and third-degree grand larceny in a plea deal reached between her attorney, Brian D. Pilatzke, and then-special prosecutor Nicole M. Duve.
As part of the agreement, other outstanding town court charges against Ms. Zeller were satisfied, she waived her right to appeal and she was sentenced to 5 to 10 years in prison on the first count and 3½ to 7 years in prison on the other. The concurrent sentences totalled 8½ to 17 years.
Ms. Zeller attempted to have her case dropped and her guilty plea rescinded, claiming she did not “knowingly, voluntarily and intelligently” waive her right to appeal from the instant guilty plea convictions and sentence. Her appeals were denied.
After Mrs. Cambareri and her family heard Ms. Zeller was going to be released last month, she wrote letters to the Taconic facility calling for Ms. Zeller to serve the maximum 17 years.
“We just don’t want someone else to get hurt,” Mrs. Cambareri said.
Now 88, living in a senior care facility with progressing dementia, Mrs. McQueeney had about $27,000 in a money market account — intended for funeral costs for her and her husband and infrequent spending needs. After Mrs. McQueeney’s husband died in 2008, about $8,000 was used for his funeral, Mrs. Cambareri said, with her mother only withdrawing money from the account for special holiday occasions or to pay a credit card bill once in a while.
That changed when Mrs. McQueeney met Bobbie Jo through Father Lawler.
In early 2010, Mrs. Cambareri recalled suggesting her mother get a new pair of sneakers, as the ones she wore were “torn up.” Her mother declined. A few months later, Mrs. Cambareri noticed there was little food in her mother’s house when she visited. Unsure what was going on, Mrs. Cambareri looked at her mother’s checkbook and found several checks written for hundreds of dollars. At the time, her mother’s income was only about $1,200 a month from Social Security and her father’s pension.
Later that year, around August, Mrs. Cambareri received a phone call from one of Father Lawler’s other parishioners who said church members had been asked to give money to a “woman in need.”
“Then I thought, ‘this is starting to make sense,’” Mrs. Cambareri said. “There was something going on.”
According to court documents, Ms. Zeller fabricated hard-luck stories, telling Mrs. McQueeney, Father Lawler and others that she needed money to pay unspecified fines and to purchase medicine for her diabetic son, claiming Child Protective Services would take her son away if she couldn’t provide the medicine. During the 2014 trial, Ms. Zeller’s mother, Darlene LaRose, testified that her daughter grossly exaggerated the medical condition of her diabetic son.
She claimed to have settled in an Albany-area court after being involved in a motor vehicle crash, and that she would be able to repay money lent by community members once a judge released the settlement funds to her. Victims never saw the settlement money she claimed to have won.
Ms. Zeller further claimed she worked for Hospice & Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley. In court in May 2013, Hospice Finance Director Mac Shoen said Ms. Zeller never worked for the organization.
Using Mrs. McQueeney’s credit card information, which she asked to use to cover diabetes medication costs and other bills, Ms. Zeller racked up nearly $10,000 in charges, including a $522.45 purchase through Ticketmaster two weeks prior to attending a New York Giants and Green Bay Packers football game on Nov. 25, 2012, at the Meadowlands Met Life Stadium in New Jersey.
Spending the weekend at a New Jersey hotel, dining out and purchasing jerseys, Ms. Zeller had a more-than-comfortable supply of money, according to her teenage son’s friend who made the trip and offered statements to state police in 2013. Ms. Zeller brought her teenage son, her son’s friend and a Syracuse man she introduced to the teens as her brother.
For 2½ years, from 2010 to 2013, Ms. Zeller continued to solicit financial assistance from Mrs. McQueeney.
“During this period, as a direct result of Zeller’s insidious lying and thievery, mom overdrew her checking account multiple times and was forced to live in austerity, neglecting many of her own basic needs,” Mrs. Cambareri read from a victim impact statement at Ms. Zeller’s August 2015 sentencing. “It is a known fact that Zeller has lied and scammed before. Her remorseless and diabolical crimes make it quite clear that Zeller cannot and should not be trusted.”
Due to their health conditions, Mrs. McQueeney and Father Lawler recorded conditional examinations in 2013 in St. Lawrence County Court. Father Lawler died at age 83 in August 2013, at St. Joseph’s Home in Ogdensburg.
As her mother’s power of attorney, Mrs. Cambareri requested bank statements from Met Life, financial records and credit card transactions when the con “came to a head” in 2013, and she learned more about others’ experiences with Ms. Zeller. She kept all of those records, providing them to investigators and offering official statements for the case.
“There’s a lot of dear, sweet people up there in St. Lawrence County,” Mrs. Cambareri said, calling from the Syracuse area this week. “And I don’t want it to happen to anybody else.”
When Mrs. McQueeney needed nursing home care a few years ago, Mrs. Cambareri said she had to apply for Medicare to cover long-term facility costs, and health care representatives asked, “Where did all the money go?”
Since Ms. Zeller had taken more than $33,000 from Mrs. McQueeney over 2½ years, the $20,000 she had left from her husband’s money market account was gone, her other accounts empty.
With family help and some financial management from Mrs. Cambareri’s brother, they’ve been able to “turn her finances around,” though the deep emotional and mental health impacts have not been fully healed.
“I’m convinced, as a nurse and as a daughter, that all this stress of hoping, every day, that this money would come back exacerbated her dementia,” Mrs. Cambareri said.
About two weeks ago, parishioners at St. Mary’s and St. John’s in Waddington and Madrid, the same parishes Father Lawler once led, received a letter from current Monsignor Robert H. Aucoin.
Mrs. Cambareri said friends of hers from Waddington told her the letter warned parishioners of a scammer requesting money for someone in need on behalf of Father Aucoin.
“I’m not saying it was Bobbie Jo,” Mrs. Cambareri said. “But it is very interesting.”
