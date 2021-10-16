PLATTSBURGH — The SUNY Canton Small Business Development Center, St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, North Country Chamber of Commerce and GrowBiz Media are working to help small businesses plan for 2022.
A webinar to help business owners strategize beyond the immediate effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will feature nationally-known speaker and best-selling author Rieva Lesonsky.
Ms. Lesonsky is president and chief executive officer of two companies that focus on small businesses and entrepreneurship — GrowBiz Media and SmallBusinessCurrents.com. Before starting GrowBiz Media, she was the long-time editorial director of Entrepreneur magazine.
The free webinar is from 1 to 2 p.m. Oct. 21. Advanced registration is required due to limits on group size. Register online at canton.edu/sbdc or call 518-324-7232.
