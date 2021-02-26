CANTON — The head-on motor vehicle crash that killed a Canton resident this week is believed to be the first such incident the village has seen in roughly two decades.
Canton Police Chief James R. Santimaw, who has been on the village force in varying capacities since 1998, said he can remember several collisions but doesn’t recall a fatal crash like Wednesday’s. A few state troopers, he added, were “astonished” there was a fatal crash in the middle of the village.
An eyewitness on East Main Street near Romoda Drive and St. Lawrence Health System’s EJ Noble Medical Laboratory told police a vehicle traveling west toward downtown crossed over the turning lane and center line into oncoming traffic shortly after 4 p.m.
The driver, Glen H. Hall, 50, struck an SUV traveling east. Mr. Hall was removed from his Chevy Impala with severe injuries and taken 11 miles northeast to Canton-Potsdam Hospital where he later died.
The SUV was operated by Norfolk resident Courtney S. Hollenbeck, 35, who was treated for minor injuries, Chief Santimaw said. No other injuries were reported.
Canton fire and rescue personnel, St. Lawrence University security and state police assisted. Chief Santimaw said he does not anticipate any tickets or other charges to be issued in the case, which is still under investigation with state police assistance.
The investigation, he said, is centered on “trying to figure out why he crossed.” More information is not expected to be released for a few weeks.
