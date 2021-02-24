GOUVERNEUR — An early Wednesday morning fire on East Main Street has left Dashnaw’s Pizzeria with severe damage.
Shortly after 3:30 a.m. following a passerby called 911, Gouverneur Volunteer Fire Department responded to 174 E. Main St., arriving to flames on the roof and inside the restaurant. Interior suppression began, and crews were able to hold the fire to the restaurant and save the attached Dashnaw’s Laundromat.
Two engines, a rescue truck and a total of 26 Gouverneur responders were on scene, with mutual aid from Richville Fire volunteers who oversaw traffic control.
As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, crews were still on scene assisting fire investigators and working to contain water damage. No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.