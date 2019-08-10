CANTON — In the closing day of the week-long Canton Cub Day Camp at Taylor Park Friday, the approximately 40 youngsters were as full of energy as if it was their first day.
From the moment the LifeNet Helicopter landed in the field, the children, in their yellow cap shirts looked on with awe, as did some of their parents, in anticipation of the green light by Christopher P. Gates, the camp program director, to approach the helicopter and the staff on board to talk about a day in the life of a medic, pilot and nurse that work in the flying ambulance.
Hosted by the Northern Lights District — Longhouse Council of the Boy Scouts of America, the camp, which began last Monday and concluded Friday, included visits from a Marine biologist, Potsdam musician Nick Rycroft who sang and played instruments with the kids, a St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s K9 Unit, a scuba diver, and Karate Master Frank Palumbo.
Youngsters at the camp range in age from 6 to 10½, and they are from all over St. Lawrence County. “The kids were super excited about the Marine biologist, but we always have an after-lunch guest,” Mr. Gates said. “My idea was to have a special guest every day.”
In addition to the archery, BB gun safety and crafts, Mr. Gates said he wanted the children to receive some kind of nature education and, with the construction of fishing poles, he taught them about the various fish they can catch in the area.
“I try to get them in a nature aspect every day if possible,” he said. “So they catch the fish and then underneath the fish I put a picture underneath it and I had a cheat sheet and they would have to identify the fish.”
Mr. Gates was excited talking about the positive impact the program had on the children, including when they were learning.
Heuvelton couple Scot A. Nichols and his wife, Angela L. in front the helicopter with their 7-year-old son Wyatt, a Wolf Cub Scout and member of Pack 2 in Ogdensburg, said this was his first year in Cub Scouts.
“Camp has been fantastic,” Mrs. Nichols said. “They have taught them archery, they have taught them gun safety, they’ve had arts and crafts, they built their own fishing poles that actually work and we got the helicopter here today with the paramedic.“
“We even got to shoot BB guns,“ Wyatt added said, gleefully.
He, along with many of the other children, agreed that the BB guns and archery were the highlight of the week.
Kain Warner, 8, Hermon-DeKalb, of Pack 144, and Carter McGill, 9, Gouverneur, a Bear Cub Scout of Pack 2035, both celebrated the program.
Kain said his favorite thing was shooting the BB guns and bow & arrows, with the LifeNet helicopter being a great way to close out the weekend, “‘cause the helicopter looks cool and they have cool stuff.’
But it was not only BB guns, archery and the helicopter that Carter loved about camp. Swimming was also something to get excited about, throwing his arms up when saying it.
“Because I like going swimming, I like shooting BB guns and I like shooting bow and arrows and I like doing crafts,” Carter said. “We made slime.”
Jonathan T. Pinckney, the camp director of the Canton Cub Day Camp, has been involved in the camp as a staff member for about 13 years and originally started out as a camper when he was a young scout.
“I feel it just gives kids a lot of confidence building skills,” Mr. Pinckney said. “The scout program, in general, one of our mottos is ‘prepared for life,’ so we’re really trying to do that and give the kids some outdoor experiences.”
He added that by having the local agencies as guests, it gives the children exposure that they might not ordinarily get.
“We’ve gotten some really excellent feedback from our parents,” Mr. Pinckney said. “The kids just love the programs that we offer . . . But as we close out this year, I just think it’s important for myself to give back to the community, to a program that developed me so much, so I feel that Scouting has some tremendous values to it.
Mr. Pinckney said anyone interested in joining the local Boy Scouts of America distrust can visit cnyscouts.org.
