The north country is under a hazardous weather alert for a storm that could bring over a foot of snow in some places, and gusty northwest winds that could knock out power in some areas.
The National Weather Service warns that travel could be difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact evening commutes today, NWS said in a winter storm watch advisory.
In St. Lawrence and Franklin counties, the NWS predicts 8 to 14 inches of snow tonight into Saturday. As the snow tapers off, Saturday night winds are forecast at 25 to 40 mph. The high winds could cause blowing snow to significantly reduce visibility across the region, weakening through Sunday morning. NWS warns the high winds could cause tree limb damage and knock out power.
In Jefferson and Lewis counties, meteorologists predict snowfalls starting tonight to bring in excess of 7 inches. Wind gusts could go up to 45 mph, significantly reducing visibility and causing tree limb damage resulting in power outages.
Temperatures across the four-county region are predicted to hit lows tonight around 27 degrees, rising to Saturday highs of 31 degrees and on Saturday night reach lows of 7 degrees. Sunday temperatures are predicted to return to the high 20s.
