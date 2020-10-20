CANTON — When Saturday evening’s two-county vehicle pursuit ended about two miles south of Canton, the trio on the run had traveled roughly 50 miles from Malone.
Shortly after 5 p.m., Taisheed L. Richardson, 22, Joseph C. Clayton, 24, and Ayanna N. Peterson, no age provided, all of the Rochester area, allegedly instructed a man to get out of his vehicle in the Malone Red Roof Inn parking lot, telling him they had a gun, and headed west on Route 11B. They eventually drove the stolen car through Potsdam and Canton, according to police. About a dozen law enforcement vehicles followed from Franklin to St. Lawrence County.
“It’s really quite astounding to have that running by your front door step,” Canton East Main Street resident Eileen Raymond said during a public comment period at a village meeting Monday night. “It was terrifying, actually.”
Ms. Raymond called for an “immediate conversation” about interagency communication that may prevent future pursuits from reaching village centers.
Canton Police Chief James R. Santimaw said he was not made aware of the 80-mph pursuit until it had already arrived in town.
“That’s a conversation with another law enforcement agency or two I plan to have at the next chiefs meeting,” Mr. Santimaw said. “It’ll be addressed. I don’t understand why it took that long for that information to come to us.”
Mr. Santimaw said he “absolutely abhors” vehicle pursuit calls and the uncertainty they carry, as fleeing drivers traveling at excessive speeds do not typically slow down in high-traffic pedestrian centers like villages.
A May 14 high-speed pursuit that began in DeKalb, passing through Canton, led to a trail of law enforcement vehicles following a van some 60 miles to Quebec, where the driver was apprehended without injury or injury to others.
St. Lawrence County Undersheriff Sean P. O’Brien said sheriff’s deputies first became involved Saturday when the pursuit was in Potsdam.
State police and sheriff’s deputies assisted Malone police with apprehending the suspects, who were stopped outside Canton before heading further south toward Gouverneur.
“The issue is communication,” Mr. O’Brien said. “However, there’s only one radio frequency in the state that people go to, an interagency frequency, to communicate with other departments. It’s very difficult for the officers involved to switch from their own frequencies while in the middle of the situation.”
Malone police believe the trio was visiting one of the correctional facilities — Upstate, Bare Hill or Franklin — on Saturday and stole the vehicle after theirs broke down. The victim called 911, and no injuries were reported, according to police. All three suspects were charged with two counts each of second-degree robbery and remanded to Franklin County jail on $10,000 cash bail.
“We’re thankful no one was hurt, including the suspects, and that our officers were able to go home that night,” Mr. O’Brien said.
