WATERTOWN — West Carthage native Thomas D. Homan, former acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, will be the guest speaker Friday at a dinner hosted by the Italian-American Civic Association.
“It’s a special event,” said John J. Morgia, board member at the club, who organized the program.
Mr. Homan started his law enforcement career as a police officer in West Carthage before becoming a U.S. Border Patrol agent in 1984. He has served in numerous positions through his almost 34 years in federal law enforcement. He was appointed by former President Donald J. Trump on Jan. 30, 2017, as acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He remained in that position until his retirement on June 30, 2018.
In January 2021, Mr. Homan was awarded the prestigious National Security Medal by Mr. Trump in the Oval Office.
Mr. Homan, a 1979 Carthage Central School graduate, earned an associate degree in criminal justice at Jefferson Community College and earned a bachelor’s degree at Utica-Rome State College of Technology. He has received numerous awards and special recognitions for his service as a federal law enforcement officer and leader. He received the Distinguished Presidential Rank Award from former President Barack H. Obama in 2015 for his leadership and extensive accomplishments in the area of immigration enforcement.
Mr. Homan also received the Distinguished Service Medal from the Trump administration in June 2018 in recognition of exceptionally distinguished and transformational service to strengthen Homeland Security for the United States. Also in 2018, he received the Law Enforcement Person of the Year Award from the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association that represents over 26,000 federal law enforcement officers.
In November 2019, Mr. Homan was also awarded the Man of the Year Award by Blue Magazine, a law enforcement publication created by and managed by law enforcement career professionals.
Tickets for the Oct. 7 dinner at the association, 192 Bellew Ave., are $25 each.
“And they’re going fast,” Mr. Morgia said.
Mr. Morgia said tickets can be purchased by calling the club at 315-782-1080 or by purchasing them in person at the association.
The evening begins with a social hour at 6 p.m. Mr. Homan is scheduled to speak after the 7 p.m. dinner.
“Some of the proceeds we make that night will be donated to a local agency of his choice,” Mr. Morgia said.
Mr. Homan is a visiting fellow at The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank based in Washington, D.C. On Sept. 20, an essay was posted on the foundation’s site written by Mr. Homan titled, “Mad About Migrant Flights? Open-Border Liberals Should Look in Mirror To See Who’s Really Breaking the Law.”
It is one of four of his essays posted on the Heritage Foundation website. The first, posted March 8, is titled, “Effective Immigration Enforcement Can’t Rely on Honor System.”
“I think he’s going to talk about the border situation,” Mr. Morgia said of the speaker’s Oct. 7 topic.
