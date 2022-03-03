CANTON — Certified Physician Assistant Shanna White has re-joined the medical staff of St. Lawrence Health’s Canton-Potsdam Hospital. She is providing services at the St. Lawrence University Health Center, 23 Ramoda Drive.
Ms. White previously worked with CPH’s Student Health team and has returned with the added experience of most recently serving as a Health Services Director, and Clinical Adjunct Instructor for Physician Assistant Studies at Clarkson University, Potsdam.
Ms. White is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants, and earned her Master of Physician Assistance Science degree from Saint Francis University, Loretto, PA.
“I strongly believe in the patient-centered model used by St. Lawrence Health, and the most important part of that model is teamwork – something the Health Center excels at doing,” Ms. White said.
“As a Canton native, I couldn’t be happier or prouder to be serving the St. Lawrence University community through St. Lawrence Health in the town I grew up in,” she added.
As a Physician Assistant, Ms. White can conduct physical examinations, diagnose illnesses, prescribe medications, and is qualified to assist in a multitude of medical and surgical procedures. She may also order and interpret diagnostic tests, and perform suturing and castings.
For more information about Shanna White, RPA-C, visit www.stlawrencehealthsystem.org/providers/shanna-white.
