CANTON — Grasse River Players, Canton’s community theater group, invites everyone to experience community theater and be entertained with a short, live “murder mystery” drama on Saturday, June 10 at 4:30 p.m. in the Canton Free Library.
After a brief business meeting to elect new board members and officers, light refreshments will be served, a door prize for some lucky person in attendance will be awarded, attendees will be invited to express what they would like to see happen with Canton’s community theater in the coming years, and the answer to “who committed murder in the library” will be revealed. All are welcome, free of charge.
Grasse River Players is seeking new members who enjoy top-quality local theater produced, directed, performed and sometimes written by community members - your friends and neighbors.
GRP needs more than actors who enjoy the limelight; they seek folks of all ages and abilities to design and build stage sets; manage lights and sound; publicize events; manage the “house” by selling and collecting tickets and organizing ushers; plan, design and sew costumes; organize and positively motivate others; maintain records of productions so future Players know what’s been done; and much more. There are lots of little jobs, and big ones too. But “many hands make light work” building a memorable creative experience for everyone, including all from the North Country communities who comprise GRP’s audiences. No experience necessary.
