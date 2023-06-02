Grasse River Players seek new members, solution to murder mystery

Grasse River Players

CANTON — Grasse River Players, Canton’s community theater group, invites everyone to experience community theater and be entertained with a short, live “murder mystery” drama on Saturday, June 10 at 4:30 p.m. in the Canton Free Library.

After a brief business meeting to elect new board members and officers, light refreshments will be served, a door prize for some lucky person in attendance will be awarded, attendees will be invited to express what they would like to see happen with Canton’s community theater in the coming years, and the answer to “who committed murder in the library” will be revealed. All are welcome, free of charge.

