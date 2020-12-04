TUPPER LAKE — The Wild Center will be transformed into a winter wonderland this season with Wild Lights, presented by Merrill L. Thomas Inc. The display will feature thousands of lights illuminating the campus, with special nighttime viewing hours on Fridays and Saturdays beginning Dec. 11.
The Wild Center, which plans to remain open throughout the winter season, will offer other familiar activities, such as the Winter Wild Walk and snowshoeing, as well as new ones like kicksledding and the outdoor winter otter play yard.
With Wild Lights, visitors will be able to stroll the Wild Walk while surrounded by immersive music and light displays curated specifically for the looped trail. Hot beverages and warm food options will be available for purchase with a credit card. Warming huts and fire pits will be placed throughout the campus to offer a reprieve from the winter weather.
The Wild Center has implemented limited capacity, COVID-related operational procedures — including mask requirements for all visitors over the age of 2 and social distancing guidelines, enhanced cleaning protocols and cashless transactions. As a precaution, indoor exhibits are temporarily closed.
Visitors to The Wild Center can continue to enjoy the Winter Wild Walk, a platformed trail along the treetops providing views of the snow-capped Adirondack mountains. There will also be a snowball-throwing range and winter skeeball. In addition, multiple wintry photo stations have been set up for family photos.
Free snowshoe rentals will allow guests to explore the trails throughout the 115-acre campus. And new this year, guests can also discover the outdoor activity that millions of Scandinavians have loved for generations: kicksledding. Free kicksled rentals let guests kick, glide and zip along trails with ease.
The Wild Center is open Fridays through Sundays throughout the winter. Reservations for both experiences are required for all guests and members. Wild Lights is included with daytime Wild Center reservations (10 a.m. to 5p.m). Guests may also make Wild Lights-only reservations (from 5 to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays). Wild Lights-only reservations are free for members, $10 for adults and $5 for youth.
Support for the Wild Center was provided by the state’s Division of Tourism through the Market New York program.
For more information on guidelines and reservations, refer to the Wild Center’s visit page: www.wildcenter.org/visit.
