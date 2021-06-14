BURKE — While most regional fourth-grade classes were unable to make their traditional visit to the Almanzo Wilder Farm this year, students from Potsdam Central School made the trek to Burke for a tour of the historical site.
They first studied the book, Farmer Boy, written by Almanzo’s wife, Laura Ingalls Wilder, then toured around the homestead where Almanzo grew up. Students sat through a short school lesson in the replica one room schoolhouse with schoolmaster Kamden Spicer.
Others stopped by the kitchen garden where volunteer David Dowden, told them about the herbs and vegetables that Mrs. Wilder would have grown to feed her family in the mid 19th century.
More information about the Almanzo Wilder Hmestead can be found at www.almanzowilderfarm.com.
