With a regionally dry May and Father’s Day weekend’s high temperatures, several grass and brush fires have been reported across the north country within the last month.
Comprehensive data is not yet available for this spring, but the state Department of Environmental Conservation reports that DEC forest rangers in 2019 extinguished 74 wildfires that burned a total of 212 acres.
In a statement issued last week, DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos urged New Yorkers, particularly those in northern and eastern New York, to practice safe burning. Though the statewide prohibition on residential brush burning ended in May, Mr. Seggos said “fire danger still exists.”
“The last widespread rainfall we saw was more than a full week ago and over the last month, some parts of the state are 90 percent below normal rainfall levels,” he said on June 23, adding that dry weather and warming temperatures have elevated the risk of fires statewide.
In the last 30 days, according to the DEC, precipitation in eastern New York and western New England has ranged from 0.5 to 3.5 inches, 15 to 90 percent below normal levels across hundreds of ZIP codes.
The DEC reports two top causes of wildfires in New York are debris burning and unsafe campfires.
During summer months, the DEC updates its statewide fire danger map weekly on its website. From Tuesday through Friday this week, the St. Lawrence and Adirondack Fire Danger Rating Areas are listed as moderate. Those areas cover St. Lawrence, Franklin, Clinton, Essex and parts of Lewis County, as well as counties farther south.
The Lake Ontario Plains area, which encompasses Watertown and Lowville at its eastern edge, and the Long Island area are currently listed at the low level.
Five ratings exist on the FDRA scale: low, moderate, high, very high and extreme. A red flag warning, a temporary warning based on the presence of a combination of temperature, wind, relative humidity, fuel or drought conditions, can be issued at any fire danger level.
On Friday, just before the weekend’s heavy precipitation, responders fought a brush fire from two directions in Croghan, Lewis County. The fire was estimated to have burned 1.25 acres of land, and a DEC inspector estimated the damage could have been much worse, considering the dry conditions and that brief downpours force water to run off dry soil rather than soaking in and saturating the ground.
To the north in Colton, St. Lawrence County, a June 21 fire near the Rainbow Falls Reservoir was believed to have been caused by a downed electric line after an electric transformer failed. The dry grassy edge of the forest, beneath the electric line off Raquette River Road, helped fuel a patchwork of ground fires that spread toward the trees, eventually engulfing one tree.
No injuries were reported from the fires in Croghan or Colton.
In Brasher, St. Lawrence County, June 20, forest rangers were called to assist Brasher-Winthrop and Helena fire departments to address a fire believed to have been caused by a private land bonfire that spread into the Brasher State Forest. The 1.3-acre fire was officially out June 22.
Forest rangers responded to a wildland fire in Norfolk, St. Lawrence County, on June 15, after a homeowner was burning brush June 14, and thought the fire was out. Forest rangers said the fire quickly burned 0.5 acres, aided by light winds, near-drought conditions and brush fuel. By June 16, rangers had put out the fire completely.
On June 22, forest rangers responded to a forest fire near Chub Lake in Fowler, St. Lawrence County. Rangers arrived at about 6 p.m. to find roughly 4.5 acres of active flames and a widespread ground fire. By the next day, the fire grew to 5 acres. Rangers said they constructed a fire line around area to prevent further growth and constructed a hose lay with lateral lines to suppress the fire. On June 24, more hot spots were suppressed. The fire remains on patrol status.
A St. Lawrence County-wide burn ban took effect Saturday and extends through 6 p.m. July 25.
DEC’s guidelines on safely burning wood or brush are as follows:
Never burn on a windy day.
Check and obey all local laws and ordinances.
Burn early in the morning when humidity is high and winds are low.
Clear all flammable material for a distance of 10 to 15 feet around the fire.
Keep piles to be burned small, adding small quantities of material as burning progresses.
Always have a garden hose, shovel, water bucket or other means to extinguish the fire close at hand.
When done, drown the fire with water, making sure all materials, embers and coals are wet.
