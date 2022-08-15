WATERTOWN — People wanting to explore outdoor areas in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties have an annual opportunity to do so at otherwise restricted Wildlife Management Areas through the end of the month.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation will open three Wildlife Management Areas in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties today through Aug. 31.
During the 16-day window, visitors will be permitted from sunrise to sunset at Upper and Lower Lakes and Wilson Hill WMAs in St. Lawrence County. In Jefferson County, Perch River WMA will also be open, though Perch Lake will only be open from noon until sunset each day.
Most of the year, portions of these Wildlife Management Areas are closed to the public to allow for waterfowl and other species to breed and raise young without human interference as they are marked as refuge or wetland restricted areas.
Visitors to the areas are advised to avoid any DEC machinery and to pay attention to the signage. The DEC may still be conducting habitat and wildlife management projects in the WMAs during the open house.
The Perch River WMA covers almost 8,000 acres in the towns of Brownville, Orleans and Pamelia.
The Upper and Lower Lakes WMA is the largest in the area with an 8,770-acre upland/wetland complex between the Grasse and Oswegatchie rivers.
The Wilson Hill WMA in northern St. Lawrence County, is along the St. Lawrence River and consists of several large pools of open water marsh and is bordered by a combination of dense cattails, brushy wetlands, forest and upland meadows. Wilson Hill is 4,000 acres.
Fishing will be allowed, but the use of motorized boats is not. Fishing is not allowed in Nichols Pool in the Wilson Hill WMA.
For more information about the WMA annual openings, or information about bird lists and maps, contact the DEC’s Regional Wildlife Office at 315-785-2263 or visit the DEC’s website.
