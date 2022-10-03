It’s been a busy year for Debra A. Willer since her appointment to the Massena Town Board, and she wants to continue staying busy with another term. Bob Beckstead/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — It’s been a busy year for Debra A. Willer since her appointment to the Massena Town Board, and she wants to continue staying busy with another term.

Mrs. Willer is joined on the ballot by veteran village Trustee Francis J. Carvel and newcomer John Roder in the race for two unexpired terms. She currently fills one of those seats, and the other is held by Thomas C. Miller, who is not seeking another term.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.