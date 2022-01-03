CANTON — St. Lawrence County Legislator William J. Sheridan, R-Hammond, will continue to serve as chair of the Board of Legislators throughout 2022 following a vote at the organizational meeting on Monday night.
“I’d like to thank this legislative board for allowing me the honor of being your chair once again this year,” Mr. Sheridan said.
“I will try to be fair and do what’s best for all the citizens of St. Lawrence County. My hope this year is we will continue to focus on maintaining fiscal stability,” he said.
Mr. Sheridan won the seat against fellow legislator Margaret G. Haggard, D-Potsdam, by a vote of 10-5.
“I’d like to congratulate Mr. Sheridan,” Ms. Haggard said. “I look forward to working with him this year to do what is best for our citizens. We have many issues to address and, as always, bipartisanship will be necessary.”
The vote was not completely along party lines, as legislator Daniel Fay, D-Canton, cast his vote in favor of the Republican Mr. Sheridan.
“I don’t think that when you’re voting for chairperson it’s a political vote,” Mr. Fay said.
“It’s basically a vote on how the county is being run, and at the present time I’m very satisfied in the direction we’re going.”
Mr. Sheridan specifically applauded Mr. Fay’s bipartisanship.
“There was a gentleman named Dan Fay that voted for me, and I’m appreciative of someone reaching across the aisle as he did, and I think that’s something which should happen a lot more,” he said.
County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle said that although county law allows for up to a two-year term, it has been a tradition in this county to vote for chair and vice chair at the end of each year.
She said the role of the chairperson is mainly to run the meetings and speak on behalf of the Board of Legislators.
This will be Mr. Sheridan’s second consecutive year serving as chair.
“I’m looking forward to the next year being chairman,” Mr. Sheridan said.
“I started out on this board as the youngest legislator in its history. Maybe I’ll end up as the oldest, too,” he said.
Legislator Larry D. Denesha, R-DeKalb, won the vote for vice chair over fellow legislator Nicole A. Terminelli, D-Massena, by a party-line vote of 9-6.
