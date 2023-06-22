CANTON — The village board of trustees formally accepted a plan to improve Canton Island Park on Willow Island Wednesday night.
Michelle Palmer, a senior associate for Whitham Planning Design Landscape Architecture, presented the final design of phase one of the project over Zoom.
Ms. Palmer said that the message the designers received from Canton residents is focused on natural elements with the smallest impact on the island.
The first phase of the design, which could begin in the late summer or fall, is a walking path around the island’s perimeter and reconfiguring the parking lot at the bottom of the hill.
She said the parking lot design would allow a couple of extra spaces on a smaller asphalt footprint.
In later phases, there are plans for a natural playground built into the hill on the island’s north side and a performance structure on the south side.
“Our goal is to put this piece out to bid and complete Phase I this fall. Additional funding will be needed for subsequent phases,” Canton economic development director Leigh Rodriguez said in her monthly report to the trustees.
Part of phase one would include running power to the island’s south end in preparation for a future performance space.
“Village representatives have met with Canton native Matthew M. Mazzotta, a world-renowned public artist, who has been working under a separate grant to conceptualize a design for a performance space,” Ms. Rodriguez said in her report.
Ms. Palmer said future phases would require a fundraising effort by the village.
Some portions on the island’s banks need stabilization, Ms. Palmer said. She said that bank stabilization is very expensive, but funding is available for much of it.
She said that cost alone could be between $300,000 and $400,000.
While a detailed plan for a play area has yet to be developed, the idea for a natural play area would be slides built into a hill and low climbing areas made of natural material.
“I appreciate that so much time and effort has gone into the planning process,” trustee Elizabeth R. Larrabee said.
