MASSENA — No injuries were reported Wednesday afternoon after a truck crashed through the front of the St. Lawrence Internists building on Andrews Street.
Police said Maxwell Hunt, 79, of Wilmington, accidentally hit the gas rather than the brake on his truck and hit the front waiting area. They said no one was present in the waiting room Mr. Hunt was not injured.
No tickets were issued.
