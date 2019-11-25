MASSENA — Each year, CITEC Business Solutions caps its annual Business Banquet by recognizing an individual who has not only been a positive supporter of CITEC but more importantly, a driver for improving the north country economy.
The award is named after – and given in tribute to – CITEC’s founding director Tom Plastino, who held the position for 18 years.
This year’s winner is New York Power Authority’s Economic Development Manager for the North Country Tricia Wilson.
“Tricia was nominated for this award by our current marketing director, Aviva Gold, who was clearing out some filing cabinets, looking through Tricia’s old files, and was repeatedly struck, in project after project, by Tricia’s courtesy, consistency, questioning, digging deeper, and making connections to make things happen,” CITEC Executive Director John Zielinski said in a press release. “Tricia still works to help move the needle for economic development across the region, in her role at NYPA. She’s an active member of her community, having served two terms as a trustee on the Massena Village Board, including serving as Deputy Mayor, served on the Massena Village planning board, as well as other roles with Business Development Corp for a Greater Massena, the Boys and Girls Club of Massena, Moving Massena Forward Task Force, and a lot more. She is definitely one of the North Country’s greatest promoters.”
Wilson is the 10th recipient of the Thomas A. Plastino Distinguished Service award, joining Robert Juravich (2010), Roseanne Murphy (2011), Joe Russo (2012), Dr. Richard Partch (2013), Tony Collins (2014), Eric Virkler (2015), Patrick Kelly (2016), Greg Hart (2017), and Dave Zembiec (2018).
CITEC Business Solutions is a not-for-profit business consulting organization driven by a mission to help the small- and medium-sized enterprises in northern New York to thrive. Visit CITEC.org to learn more.
