OGDENSBURG — With the Canadian border closed to all but essential travel and flights being canceled and routes suspended at the Ogdensburg International Airport, a bright spot for the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority is the dawning of construction season and the arrival of wind turbine parts at the Port.
For the fifth time in recent years, the Ogdensburg Port will be used as a staging area for a wind turbine construction project, Steve Lawrence, interim executive director of the authority, said.
“The vessels will bring in a given amount of parts and we will store them,” Mr. Lawrence said. “They may be shipping out those parts in June and July and then they may be restocking them.”
Ocean-going vessels will be coming upriver with parts, likely through August, Mr. Lawrence said.
The parts are expected to be shipped to the construction site as needed through September.
“We have lots of room to store them,” Mr. Lawrence said.
The turbine parts are taken from the port using specialized transport trucks, Mr. Lawrence said.
The wind turbine parts are for the construction of the Roaring Brook Wind Farm in Martinsburg in Lewis County, Mr. Lawrence said.
The Roaring Brook Wind Power Project is expected to be home to 39 turbines on 5,280 acres of land.
In addition to erecting the turbines, the developer Avengrid Renewables will upgrade about 10 miles of unpaved forest roads and build five miles of new gravel access roads.
The project has received considerable opposition from local groups of several years.
Other construction affiliated with the project includes buried electrical gathering lines, a construction staging area, and an operations and maintenance building.
The project will interconnect to the New York State National Grid Taylor-Boonville 115 kilovolt transmission line near Lee Road. The route will be comprised of approximately 5.5 miles of buried electrical line and 3 miles of overhead line.
