MASSENA — Trinity Catholic School recently held its annual winter fundraiser with a top prize of $20,000.
The fundraiser began Nov. 19, with tickets available after Masses or from Trinity families.
Other prizes were $1,000 for second and $500 for third.
The drawing was held following the 11 a.m. Mass on Jan. 3 at St. Mary’s Church.
This is the school’s biggest fundraiser of the year and has a major impact on the school’s budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.