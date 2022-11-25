CANTON — Parking on Pearl Street is set to change for the winter.
The village board during its Nov. 16 meeting approved an ordinance to prohibit parking on Pearl Street from the Community Bank entrance to Court Street.
The ban will be from Nov. 30 to March 31.
The ban is necessary, Mayor Michael E. Dalton said, to allow for safe snow removal from the intersection of Court and Pearl streets.
