Parking on Pearl Street is set to change for the winter. The village board during its Nov. 16 meeting approved an ordinance to prohibit parking on Pearl Street from the Community Bank entrance to Court Street a distance of about 169 feet. The ban will be from Nov. 30 to March 31. Mayor Michael E. Dalton said the ban is necessary to allow for safe snow removal from the intersection of Court and Pearl streets.

