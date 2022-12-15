North country under winter storm warnings

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm and lake-effect snow warnings for areas across the north country extending into the weekend. Shown here is snow removal efforts at Fort Drum following a lake-effect storm in late November. Provided photo

WATERTOWN — A winter storm moving into the area Thursday prompted warnings from the National Weather Service for most of the area throughout Friday and extending into the weekend.

The weather service in Buffalo described the system as “complex,” featuring a combination of rain, snow and ice for parts of Western and Central New York beginning Thursday, although most of the precipitation forecasted for the north country is expected to fall as snow.

