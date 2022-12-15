WATERTOWN — A winter storm moving into the area Thursday prompted warnings from the National Weather Service for most of the area throughout Friday and extending into the weekend.
The weather service in Buffalo described the system as “complex,” featuring a combination of rain, snow and ice for parts of Western and Central New York beginning Thursday, although most of the precipitation forecasted for the north country is expected to fall as snow.
Widespread heavy snow was expected overnight Thursday, with snow accumulations predicted across St. Lawrence County to be in the 5- to 12-inch range, according to the weather service. A winter storm warning took effect at 10 p.m. Thursday and will last until 1 p.m. Saturday.
The service said snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour can be expected throughout Friday, with the snow occasionally mixing with rain at times in valleys before tapering off to snow showers on Saturday.
A winter storm warning that went into effect at 10 p.m. Thursday for Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties will turn into a lake-effect snow warning at 1 a.m. Saturday and remain in place until 7 p.m. Monday.
For the winter storm warning, the weather service said heavy, wet snow is expected, with accumulations of 8 to 14 inches possible, with the greatest amounts falling across the higher terrain of the Tug Hill Plateau and the western foothills of the Adirondacks.
Later today, as the lake-effect snow warning goes into effect, the weather service said a disorganized lake-effect band will form off Lake Ontario aimed primarily at the Tug Hill Plateau. The service said a “more pure and organized” lake-effect band will develop later Saturday and continue Sunday east of the lake, reaching its peak intensity late Saturday night and lasting through Sunday night, again focused mostly on Tug Hill, although it is expected to oscillate to the north and south within a 10- to 15-mile range.
Total snow accumulation on the Tug Hill Plateau from the lake-effect snowfall is expected to be in the 2- to 3-foot range, which will be in addition to the general snowfall expected earlier. The weather service says if the lake-effect band “locks into one location for an extended period of time,” more than 3 feet of snow may fall. It says “much lower” snowfall amounts are expected for areas surrounding the plateau.
