WATERTOWN — The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings that include Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence and Oswego counties, encompassing the cities of Oswego and Watertown and the village of Lowville.
The warnings began at 1 p.m. today and will remain in effect until about 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Heavy snow is expected in the region east of Lake Ontario, with total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches predicted in Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties and 7 to 11 inches in St. Lawrence County, according to the warnings.
This widespread snow and ice could impact travel by making it increasingly difficult and conditions will deteriorate tonight as snowfall rates increase, with the worst travel conditions lasting through the Tuesday morning commute, the National Weather Service reports.
