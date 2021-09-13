MOIRA — State police were called to the scene of a fatal accident on Elmer Road involving an Amish buggy on Sunday morning around 9:20 a.m.
A three-year old, Sam Miller, of Winthrop, fell from the buggy, according to a state police press release.
Miller was transported to Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone where he was pronounced deceased, according to the press release.
The press release states the state police investigation revealed Miller fell from the buggy while it was in motion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.