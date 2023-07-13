POTSDAM — A Winthrop man was charged with impaired driving, drug possession and weapon possession after he crashed an SUV and it landed vertically in a tree.
The crash happened Tuesday in the vicinity of 8006 U.S. Route 11, Potsdam firefighters said. They and state police responded to the scene after the driver, 27-year-old Devon A. Young, called 911 and reported he had crashed a 2015 Jeep Cherokee into a tree and couldn’t get out of the vehicle.
West Stockholm Fire Chief Torey Russell happened to be going by the scene and stopped to help free Young. He was out of the vehicle by the time firefighters arrived.
State police said they responded around 10:46 a.m. While interviewing Young, they say he showed signs of impairment and failed standard field sobriety tests. They charged Young with driving while ability impaired by drugs, and then performed what was described in a press release as a “safety search” of the vehicle. That allegedly turned up two glass pipes that tested positive for crack cocaine and a collapsible baton. That led to an additional felony count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and a misdemeanor count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Young was charged at the Canton state police station and released with appearance tickets for Potsdam Town Court in August.
