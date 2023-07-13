Devon A. Young of Winthrop was arrested on drug and weapon charges after flipping a 2015 Jeep Cherokee and landing vertically in a tree. Photo courtesy of Potsdam Fire Dept.

POTSDAM — A Winthrop man was charged with impaired driving, drug possession and weapon possession after he crashed an SUV and it landed vertically in a tree.

The crash happened Tuesday in the vicinity of 8006 U.S. Route 11, Potsdam firefighters said. They and state police responded to the scene after the driver, 27-year-old Devon A. Young, called 911 and reported he had crashed a 2015 Jeep Cherokee into a tree and couldn’t get out of the vehicle.

