PLATTSBURGH — State police on Saturday charged Joshua W. Charleson, 35, Winthrop, with felony third-degree criminal mischief.
Troopers said at 11:44 p.m., at the La Quinta Inn and Suites located at 16 Plaza Boulevard in the town, Mr. Charleson was involved in a domestic dispute during which he damaged property inside the hotel after becoming intoxicated.
Mr. Charleson was arraigned at Town Court and was released.
