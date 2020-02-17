A Winthrop man was charged with welfare fraud Saturday following an investigation into incidents from 2017 and 2018.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies charged Jeremy S. Bailey with fourth-degree welfare fraud after the conclusion of a county Department of Social Services investigation.
Mr. Bailey is alleged to have failed to report earned income to the Department of Social Services, resulting in his acquisition of $1,152 in SNAP benefits he was not entitled to.
He was issued an appearance ticket for Canton Town Court.
Gouverneur police charged Michael S. Young, 28, Hammond, with petit larceny around 1:53 p.m. on Feb. 10.
Mr. Young is alleged to have stolen a Ring video doorbell valued at $99.99 from Small Town Supply in Gouverneur.
He was released on an appearance ticket for Gouverneur Town Court.
County sheriff’s deputies charged Msiba O. Irvin, 35, Rochester, with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle Sunday in Canton.
Following a traffic stop for an expired inspection sticker on Route 11, deputies determined Ms. Irvin’s driver’s license was suspended.
She was issued an appearance ticket for Canton Town Court.
Potsdam police charged Theresa W. Samway, 43, Potsdam, with driving while intoxicated and aggravated DWI with a blood alcohol content of more than 0.18% around 12:25 a.m. Sunday.
Ms. Samway was observed to have made an illegal U-turn on Maple Street in the village, and following a traffic stop, she was taken to the Potsdam Police Department where her blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.28%.
She was issued an appearance ticket for Potsdam Town Court.
