CANTON — Mason Stone, 22, Winthrop, was convicted in St. Lawrence County Court for first-degree rape and second-degree assault as a sexually motivated felony after a two-week jury trial.

St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua reported that the trial confirmed that on June 21, 2022, Mason physically attacked and sexually assaulted a 78-year-old woman inside her home. The victim was injured during the attack and taken to the hospital, where she underwent an examination to collect biological evidence.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.