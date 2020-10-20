CANTON — St. Lawrence County was awarded a $900,000 federal grant Friday, mostly to support the establishment of an outpatient opioid treatment program. But the process to approve it has been rife with disagreement among legislators and has exacerbated ideological disagreements about combating substance abuse on a wider scale.
The grant for the opioid treatment program awarded through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Abuse Program would help provide mostly startup funds for an outpatient center for medication-assisted treatment.
Over the last few months, the Community Services Board and now the county Board of Legislators have been fielding and considering proposals from three different entities vying for the program. They are the St. Lawrence Health System, St. Joseph’s Addiction Treatment and Recovery Centers, Saranac Lake, and the county-run Community Services Program. St. Joseph’s has services in St. Lawrence and Franklin counties.
All three have laid out basic frameworks to their proposals and presented before the county Board of Legislators last month. The program would likely be based out of Massena. Currently, the two nearest options are in Watertown and Plattsburgh — both over an hour away for most of St. Lawrence County.
The board is divided over whether to award the startup funds — effectively the keys to the program — to the county’s existing substance abuse program, or to one of the two private providers. Some of the board’s more conservative members have expressed concerns over whether the Community Services Department could run the program effectively and break even. While county-run services have had some issues and regularly run deficits in the last few years, other legislators think its status as a provider of last resort and focus on care, rather than profit, should warrant awarding it the program.
The path forward on awarding the program isn’t clear at this point, but county Board of Legislators Chairman Joseph R. Lightfoot indicated Monday that receiving the grant award will allow the process to proceed.
While the process of establishing the clinic continues, the board has continued discussing the problem of opioids, meth and overall substance abuse in the county and what steps it could take to address these issues.
“We have a problem in this county,” St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe told the board Monday, leading to the first of several discussions on drugs the board engaged in that night. “I’ve said it and I’m going to say it again: you just can’t arrest your way out of it. There needs to be treatment. There needs to be education. There needs to be enforcement. All three together I think is the way we need to go.”
Mr. Bigwarfe said of about 120 inmates currently in the county jail, around 70% of them are there due to incidents involving, to some degree, consuming or distributing drugs. His assertion that policing alone wasn’t a solution didn’t sit well with some legislators.
“We have to think about if we want to be nice about policing,” Legislator Rita A. Curran, R-Massena, said. “We also have to figure out how many dead young individuals we’re willing to put up with before we put some people in jail. Just a thought.”
Ms. Curran told the board at least four individuals in Massena overdosed, likely on cocaine laced with fentanyl, over the last week.
“The sheriff is right, we’re not going to arrest our way out of it,” Mr. Lightfoot, a former state police investigator, said later on in the meeting when the issue arose again. “We’re also not going to treat our way out of it because there are too many people who feel the need to use these things. So, I’m not saying that we shouldn’t be doing something and I do agree that we do need to make a decision. We have not been sitting on our hands and dragging our feet with regards to this issue.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.