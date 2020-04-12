Restrictions and guidelines continue to change during the COVID-19 pandemic with suggested self-isolation and social distancing. And with the reality that people will still have to go out in public, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that cloth masks be used over their faces.
Do you think north country students will go back to school before the end of the academic year?
The recommendation has led to an army of do-gooders taking to their sewing machines to make and donate masks.
Melanie Kimbler-Lago, a quilter of 15 years residing in Potsdam, realized she needed to put her talents to work to provide for those who couldn’t make, find or afford masks.
“A lot of people with compromised immune systems and older people aren’t able to get masks so I put out on Facebook that if someone has a compromised immune system or elderly who needs a mask to private message me,” she said. “I know a lot of people are making masks for the hospital and stuff, and so I decided to give them to people who otherwise couldn’t make their own.”
By April 8, she had made 200 masks and has been more than willing to do it all free of charge, including the postage fee.
“This is not a time to benefit,” Mrs. Kimbler-Lago said. “All I ask for in return is pay it forward. Just do something nice in hopes of a chain reaction.”
She is among the many who, by looking through social media, have shown this level of generosity.
Greig Town Supervisor Marilyn E. Patterson, in Lewis County, was inspired to pull out her sewing machine after a decade due to her daughter, Jennifer Patterson, a nurse practitioner at Samaritan Summit Village in Watertown.
“My daughter has 90 patients and I said, ‘What can I do to help?’” Mrs. Patterson said. “She said, ‘Make face masks for us.’”
Suddenly she found herself donating them to friends helping the elderly.
“I tell them, ‘I don’t want anything if you guys are volunteering at the food pantry or helping someone else out,’” she said. “It’s just knowing I can give back to my community and help keep people safe.”
And while Mrs. Patterson said it hasn’t been a “mass production” for her in the town of Greig, Jodi Fox, of Chipman Corners in Madrid, St. Lawrence County, said by Thursday she had a request for 370 masks and had made 256 of those.
Mrs. Fox is also a quilter with a stash of fabric and she started making masks for her daughter, who is in the Navy and is stationed in Italy.
“Then I had other military moms who were concerned about their children, so I decided to send them some,” she said. “Because if it can calm the Navy moms and the moms of the military kids, then I want to do that for people in my community, too, and my family.”
She said in addition to Italy and St. Lawrence County, her masks have been shipped to places like California, Guam, Washington D.C., Michigan, Wyoming and Texas to a large demographic of people who have also donated materials and, in some instances, money.
“It’s overwhelming, the number of people that want to step up and help but because they don’t know how to sew, they just want to give you as much as you need to help you get through what you need to get things done,” Mrs. Fox said. “So I think that is kind of cool.”
All of the women have and continue to remind those who are receiving masks from them that they are not filtered and are only meant to slow the spread of germs and should be washed before use.
Additionally, while fabric is in the plenty, they each said elastic is becoming increasingly difficult to find and mask makers have been open to accepting donations of elastic if it is available.
All of the woman can be contacted through their Facebook pages and Mrs. Fox can additionally be reached at (315) 322-5311. If anyone wants to donate quarter inch elastic to Mrs. Kimbler-Lago, they can send it to 1123 County Route 35, Potsdam, NY 13676.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.