OGDENSBURG — City Manager Stephen P. Jellie will keep his dual role as city manager and fire chief for the foreseeable future.
Mr. Jellie announced Thursday that the St. Lawrence County Civil Service Office has no candidates certified as eligible for consideration to fill the fire chief position.
The state and county Civil Service offices have not confirmed when the next test for fire chief will be offered.
The position has been open since January when then-Fire Chief Michael Farrell retired after City Council instituted a hiring freeze.
Since Mr. Farrell’s retirement, the city has had an assistant chief fill the position temporarily, then used a scheme in which each assistant chief served as chief while his shift was on duty.
In July, Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly named Mr. Jellie as acting fire chief.
“Taking over duties as the acting fire chief did not require City Council approval because the City Charter already authorizes the City Manager to oversee fire department duties in the absence of a full-time fire chief,” Mr. Skelly said in a release at the time.
Mr. Jellie and the members of the city fire department’s union have clashed since his appointment.
The disagreements have ranged from a budget plan to eliminate 10 positions in the department to a disagreement over a light display at the firehouse earlier this year.
In November, the firefighters’ union issued a vote of no confidence in Mr. Jellie.
Mr. Jellie called the vote a stunt and said firefighters were only trying to scare the public.
