OGDENSBURG — With the return of the Ogdensburg Journal next month, the city now has a third “official” newspaper.
City Council on Monday night unanimously passed a resolution to establish that the Ogdensburg Journal, also known as The Journal, be the city’s third official newspaper in addition to the Watertown Daily Times and North Country This Week. Johnson Newspaper Corporation, which owns the Times, also owns the Journal.
Councilors Michael B. Powers, Nichole L. Kennedy, Steven M. Fisher, John A. Rishe, William B. Dillabough and Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly voted in favor of the resolution. Councilor Daniel E. Skamperle was not in attendance Monday night.
The Journal was established in 1858 and was run as a daily newspaper for decades before it was made a twice-weekly publication in 2013. In June 2019, The Journal was shut down. But last month, Johnson Newspaper Corp. announced that The Journal would be making a comeback.
The new edition, which will be delivered by mail, will be edited by veteran newsman and longtime city resident Matthew J. Curatolo. The first edition of The Journal will hit mailboxes and newsstands June 3.
Municipalities across the state are required to designate a newspaper as its “official” newspaper — a place where legal notices, such as meeting announcements, are to be published so the public is made aware.
Since the city has already designated two other publications as its official newspaper, Mr. Rishe raised concerns about how much the city would have to pay when publishing legal notices in three different newspapers.
Right now, the city only publishes legal notices in the Times. City Manager Stephen P. Jellie said North Country This Week is “going through the process” of getting the appropriate licensing in order to have legal notices published in its publication.
“The problem you run into is when you only have one official newspaper designated, and you hold a special meeting and you can’t meet the publication deadline, it pushes everything out longer,” City Clerk Cathy A. Jock told councilors Monday night. “That’s why it’s always been a suggestion to have more than one.”
Mrs. Kennedy said publishing legal notices in The Journal would reach more people in the city.
“... People actually have it in their hands rather than reading it online,” she said of the newspaper.
Mr. Powers said having The Journal as an official newspaper would better serve the public.
Mr. Curatolo said that as the city’s official newspapers, “we will strive to provide local news, information and advertising to enhance the lives of the people in the city of Ogdensburg, as well as its neighboring townships.”
