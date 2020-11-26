POTSDAM — Usually, at this time of year, Kate M. Mikel doesn’t have to go far to find volunteer Salvation Army bell ringers.
Mrs. Mikel, who’s the Salvation Army volunteer coordinator, is also the associate director and tutor coordinator at Clarkson University’s Student Success Center. Between Christmas and the middle of December, she typically turns to students to fill out many of the shifts she needs to fill.
Students at Clarkson completed their fall semester last week and students from SUNY Potsdam are finishing their semester remotely.
“Usually, the students are a huge part of this until the middle of December,” she said while bell ringing with her husband, Gary J. Mikel, outside the Potsdam Price Chopper along Market Street on Thanksgiving morning.
Volunteers have also been stretched thin this year because some people are reluctant to be out in public during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Mrs. Mikel said.
The Potsdam kettles, at Price Chopper, the IGA and Walmart usually bring in between $13,000 and $15,000, she said, but this year, she said it will be a lot of work to match those totals, even as more families find themselves requiring help.
“The need is much higher this year,” Mrs. Mikel said. “We have a lot of families that are struggling.”
While there’s not a Salvation Army in Potsdam, the money raised in Potsdam stays in the community, she said.
Mrs. Mikel said she’s enjoyed bell ringing this year because she’s seeing so many people she hasn’t seen in months.
“You get to see so many people after being socially isolated for so long,” she said. “You get to say hi to people.”
People who want to volunteer can contact Mrs. Mikel at kmikel@clarkson.edu, or 315-212-9600.
Shifts are usually two hours long and can be scheduled online.
Volunteers need to follow COVID-19 protocols, and large groups are not allowed this year, but pairs are encouraged.
“It’s more fun with a friend,” Mrs. Mikel said.
