CANTON — Witherbee & Whalen recently presented Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley with a donation of $6,000 towards its current “Lights in Memory” fundraiser. The funds from the donation will be used for the Hospice Holiday and Covid-19 Grief support services program in honor of all North Country families who have lost loved ones as they continue to navigate these difficult times.
The Lights in Memory Tree can be viewed outside the Hospice Office Building along Route 11 between Potsdam and Canton. Donations to Hospice can be made online at www.hospiceslv.org or, by mailing a check payable to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, PO Box 510, US-11 Potsdam, NY 13676, or by calling the office at 315-265-3105 Monday-Friday.
