COLTON — State police on Oct. 11 charged Symphony D. Wright, 22, Syracuse, with resisting arrest and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation. She was also cited with a motor vehicle license violation and speeding.
Troopers said at 2:38 p.m. on Oct. 11 on Route 3 in the town, Ms. Wright was stopped for speeding, driving at 73 mph in a 55 mph zone and was found to have a suspended license. She then pushed the trooper when she was told she was under arrest, and attempted to flee, troopers said.
Ms. Wright was arraigned in Clifton Town Court in front of Justice John Dragun and was released to the supervision of probation.
