ROSSIE — St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies charged Maraina J. Villalobos, no age or address available, with third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child after investigating a report of an assault that took place on July 25 during a party in the town of Rossie.
Villalobos was arraigned in Rossie Town Court and released on her own recognizance. A stay away order of protection was issued in favor of the victim.
