CANTON — An Ogdensburg woman has been indicted on two counts each of felony second-degree vehicular assault and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated in connection to an April car crash.
A St. Lawrence County grand jury on Nov. 7 indicted Jordyn J. Marcellus, 22, of 217 Denny St., Apt. 3.
The indictment charges on April 7 in the city of Ogdensburg, Ms. Marcellus operated a motor vehicle while in an intoxicated condition and, as a result of such intoxication, caused serious physical injury to another person.
According to the original Times report of the crash, it was at about 1:30 a.m. April 7 when the Ogdensburg Fire Department responded to a one-car crash in front of the McDonald’s at 1134 Patterson St.
According to a Facebook post by the Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters Local 1799, on arrival the crew found one car, with two occupants, that had hit a telephone pole.
The passenger’s injuries were described in the post as being “substantial.”
State police confirmed the passenger was Zerabeth Dafoe and the driver was Ms. Marcellus.
Two sealed indictments were also handed up Nov. 7.
On Oct. 31, John LaRue, 28, of 14 County Route 42A, Lot 1, Massena, and Alan Martin, 52, of 361 Dishaw Road, Chase Mills, were also indicted.
Mr. LaRue was indicted on a charge of felony fourth-degree grand larceny.
The indictment charges on or about June 5 in the town of Massena, Mr. LaRue stole property exceeding $1,000.
Mr. Martin was indicted on charges of aggravated DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation, and driving while intoxicated, all felonies.
The indictment charges on May 30 in the town of Louisville, Mr. Martin operated a motor vehicle on a public highway while intoxicated, with a BAC of 0.18 percent or more and while knowing that, on Jan. 27, 2015, he had his driving privileges suspended, revoked or otherwise withdrawn after a DWI conviction.
