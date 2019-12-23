NORWOOD — A woman and her dog escaped a fire that ignited inside their apartment at 14 S. Main St. in the village Monday night.
Crews were called around 9:45 p.m. to the scene where smoke was seen billowing from the north side of the building, which is owned by Sally Sutter of Raymondville. Upon arrival, flames were showing from the north side and rear of the building.
The front of the building, which was once home to Heart & Hearth Gift Shop, is vacant. The rear of the building has an apartment where the woman and her dog live.
St. Lawrence County Deputy Fire Coordinator Rick Coller said the woman and dog were seen walking away from the scene. Crews had not been able to locate her as of the time of this report.
Fire departments from Potsdam, West Potsdam, Norwood, Norfolk, West Stockholm and Brasher-Winthrop responded. State police, Norwood police, Norfolk Volunteer Rescue Squad and National Grid were also at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.