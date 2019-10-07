CANTON — An Ogdensburg woman Monday was sentenced to prison in St. Lawrence County Court, a sentence that will be subsumed by her Onondaga County prison sentence for her part in the state Attorney General lead drug sting known as “Operation Central City.”
Salean M. Simmons, 27, of 608 Jersey Ave., was sentenced as a second-felony offender to five years in prison with three years of post-release supervision for her May 28 guilty plea to third-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance.
On Feb. 26 in the city of Ogdensburg, she, along with Marcus A. McCullough, 26, and Anthony E. Parente, 22, both inmates at the St. Lawrence County jail, and Roselia D. Colon, 27, Brooklyn, unlawfully possessed heroin with the intent to sell it.
Ms. Simmons was previously convicted in St. Lawrence County Court on Oct. 4, 2016 of felony third-degree attempted criminal possession of controlled substance.
The indictment charged them with the possession and intended sale of heroin and cocaine while possessing a firearm. They were each charged with three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count of criminal possession of a firearm.
As part of Ms. Simmons’s plea deal, she was required to cooperate in the prosecution of her codefendants. She also forfeited $1,642 that was seized at the time of her arrest. The $375 in court fines, fees and surcharges will be taken from the forfeited funds, County Court Judge Jerome J. Richards said.
Ms. Simons’s prison sentence will be served at the same time as her July 22 seven-year prison sentence in Onondaga County Court for her conviction and involvement in the state Attorney General’s drug sting known as “Operation Central City.”
