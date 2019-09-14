POTSDAM — An Edwards woman totalled her pickup truck and suffered minor injuries Saturday when she veered off Route 310 and struck a culvert in front of Greenwood’s Dairy Farm, state police said.
Amanda M. Guiles, 33, was driving north toward Massena when she drifted off to the east shoulder of the road for about 100 feet, hit an embankment, went airborne and then landed in a ditch where she struck a culvert, police said.
Police said Ms. Guiles was traveling alone and may have suffered a medical episode that caused her to veer off the road at about 11 a.m.
She complained of abdominal, chest and back pain after the collision and was transported by Madrid Rescue to Canton-Potsdam-Hospital, Potsdam, where she was admitted with minor injuries, police said.
Her vehicle, a Colorado Chevy pick-up truck, sustained extensive damage.
State police charged Ms. Guiles with moving unsafely from a lane, a violation. St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s deputies also responded to the scene.
