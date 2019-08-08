CANTON — A Syracuse woman took a plea deal Friday in St. Lawrence County Court that will place her on probation for attempting to smuggle contraband into an Ogdensburg prison.
Victoria L. Cochran, 37, Syracuse, pleaded guilty to felony attempted first-degree promotion of prison contraband, the reduced count of felony promotion of prison contraband, in a plea deal with the district attorney’s office.
Ms. Cochran told the court that at about 11 a.m. on Jan. 12 at Riverview Correctional Facility, she went to visit an inmate and attempted to smuggle in 18.3 grams of synthetic marijuana.
According to the original state police arrest report, Ms. Cochran was found to be in possession of synthetic marijuana by a state Department of Correction and Community Supervision K-9 during her visit to an inmate.
As part of the plea deal, Ms. Cochran will be sentenced to five years of probation on Sept. 30. Probation supervision will be transferred to Onondaga County. She will also have to pay court fines, fees and surcharges.
Before she was released under probation supervision pending sentencing, County Court Judge Jerome J. Richards asked Ms. Cochran if she understood the severity of the crime she faced, telling her synthetic marijuana isn’t the same as marijuana and often contains different ingredients.
“The person who is going to smoke it doesn’t know what they are getting,” the judge said, telling her it results in the consumer going “crazy” and “berserk.”
“You attempted to introduce something crazy into the correctional facility, putting (everyone in the facility) at risk,” Judge Richards told her. “I want you to understand this is a very serious crime.”
Ms. Cochran was told that if she didn’t abide by the terms and conditions of her release pending sentencing, she could face up to four years in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.