NORWOOD — A wood stove is suspected to be the cause of a garage fire that ignited at 336 Lake Shore Drive shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday, according to homeowner Jeff Morrill.
Standing outside his home in subzero temperatures, Mr. Morrill watched as fire crews from Norwood, Norfolk, Potsdam and West Potsdam made short work of the blaze. Some of the firefighters on scene focused on the fire in the garage, while others used a combination of cutting tools and water to fight back flames that were working their way into the home.
Mr. Morrill said he and his wife were asleep when the smoke alarms woke them up. He quickly got himself, his wife and their two dogs out of the house.
“Thank God for that smoke alarm,” he said. “It saved our lives.”
Mr. Morrill said he’s seen reports of families losing their homes to fires at night in these freezing north country temperatures, but never believed it could happen to him.
But as he stood there, he said the most important thing is that a house can be rebuilt. He’s grateful no one was injured or lost their life.
While the home is insured, the extent of the damage to the interior of the home was not able to be immediately determined. The St. Lawrence Country fire investigator was en route at the time of this report.
State police, Potsdam Rescue Squad and St. Lawrence County Deputy Fire Coordinator Rick Coller, Car 16, were also on scene.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.