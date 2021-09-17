MASSENA — Word about the town of Massena is starting to get out, and it’s been positive.
Deputy Town Supervisor Samuel D. Carbone Jr. said two of the things that have helped promote the town are the major fishing tournaments at the Massena Intake and the “Explore Massena” website and app.
“If you look at the transfer of the houses, a lot of these are bought from people out of state,” Mr. Carbone told the Massena Town Council on Wednesday. “Still, there’s calls from California, New Jersey, everywhere. People are calling about houses in Massena and properties in Massena. I’ve talked to a lot of them. I’ve asked them how they heard about it. I’m starting to hear from them that they’ve been on the Explore Massena site and looked at what’s going on in Massena.”
He said some people have a familiarity with the north country and they’ve chosen Massena as their home.
“I think that the branding has also helped us quite a bit and the fishing tournaments and the TV show that showcased Massena,” he said. “I think all of this is focusing on Massena as well as the fishing tournaments you’re going to see on the national networks.”
Six fishing tournaments at the Massena Intake have been part of this year’s “Season of Excitement.” The MLF tournament ran from June 25 to 30; the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit ran from July 29 to Aug. 2; the Toyota Series ran from Aug. 26 to 28; the BFL Phoenix Tournament ran from Sept. 10 to 12; the Cashion Rods Tournament will be held on Saturday; and the town of Massena’s Big Bass Blowout, B3. will close out the season the weekend of Oct. 2.
Branding has also been a big part of the focus on Massena, Mr. Carbone said, applauding the work of Jason Hendricks of H3 Designs, who had been contracted to develop the Explore Massena branding. That has included the creation or update of websites, the free Explore Massena app that’s available in both the App Store and Google Play, videos, images and other materials that promote Massena.
Various logos designed by Mr. Hendricks can be used as appropriate, such as Explore Massena, Fish Massena, logos related to the airport and highway department, a tourism-related logo and others. The logos are used in a variety of ways, including placement on the town’s websites, letterhead and on the side of town vehicles.
“He’s put in a lot of time,” Mr. Carbone said. “I think he’s done a great job with all of this, the branding and all the work he’s done with the social media, and he just keeps on doing more and more and more. I think this has been great for Massena. I think this is our time, and every bit actually helps in this.”
Massena village trustees recently approved allocating $8,000 toward the $24,000 cost of a two-year contract to continue promoting the Explore Massena branding effort. While the town is shoulder the bulk of the cost, the village is also benefiting because visitors to the town are also visiting the village.
