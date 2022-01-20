MASSENA — Mayor Gregory M. Paquin says work has started to determine how the village will use $10 million in state Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding.
He told village trustees on Tuesday that he and Village Administrator Monique N. Chatland had met with an engineering firm and had also been assigned a state representative. The first kick-off meeting was scheduled for this week.
That will be followed by “kind of a sit-down meeting with the state reps” to talk about what direction they will take to use the funding. A committee will determine what projects will be undertaken, and those recommendations will be sent to state officials, who have the final say on the projects.
Mr. Paquin said he has been in contact with the mayor of Oswego, which received Central New York’s DRI award in 2016, the program’s first round. Mr. Paquin said he would like to plan a trip to Oswego to see the work that has been done.
State officials announced in December that the village of Massena is one of the North Country Regional Economic Development Council’s DRI recipients for the program’s fifth round. The fifth round included $20 million for each of the state’s 10 economic development regions. Tupper Lake was awarded the North Country REDC’s other $10 million prize.
Barbara Rice, state assistant secretary for economic development, visited Massena to personally share the news.
Six projects were submitted as part of the village’s DRI application, which was written by Leann West of Strategic Development Specialists, Syracuse. Among them is the restoration of the Massena Schine Theater. The theater estimates the total cost to be $1.9 million and requested $1 million in DRI funding.
“Community outreach surveys have consistently indicated the community would welcome and support additional entertainment options such as small theaters and event space,” village officials said in the application.
Another project included is the Central Building, formerly the JJ Newberry Building, on the corner of Main and Andrews streets. GoCo Ventures is proposing a full modernization of the property, with immediate work including asbestos removal, replacement of a leaking roof and addition of a rooftop deck, and replacement of the decaying 1970 facade.
“The main floor will include an interior ‘walking main street’ which will connect the Main Street access of the building directly with the back parking lot, and provide access to shops, restaurants, and/or office space,” the application reads. “The building design allows flexible space utilization on the first floor, with space available from 1,000 sq ft to 13,000 sq ft.”
The total cost is estimated at $2.95 million, with $1.48 million requested in the DRI application.
The application also requested $545,000 of the projected $1.09 million to create a creamery and value-added store on the corner of Glenn and Water streets.
“This project will renovate a 5,100-square-foot abandoned building to implement light manufacturing and regionally distribute value-added dairy products, including ice cream, yogurt and cheeses,” according to the application, which notes that the project includes adding a second floor to the existing building to allow for three moderate-income apartments.
Other proposals include a downtown riverwalk at a total cost of $1.6 million, with a $1.4 million DRI request; an outdoor event center and recreation space on Water Street, at a total cost of $1.8 million, with a $1.5 million DRI request; and renovation of a “round brick” building on West Orvis Street, at a total cost of $1.3 million, with a $650,000 DRI request.
Mr. Paquin said during the state’s announcement of the funding that his goal once the projects are determined is to have them done within a four-year period.
