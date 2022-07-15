POTSDAM — Paving is nearly complete on a reconfigured U.S. Route 11 near its split with Maple Street.
The project, which New York State Department of Transportation officials say is aimed at making the roadway safer, caused severe traffic congestion while it was underway.
For the section from the railroad overpass at the west end of the village to the U.S. 11/Maple Street split, the previous lane configuration was four lanes, two in each direction. Each lane accommodated thru-traffic, as well as turning movements.
The new layout consists of a three-lane section, one lane in each direction with a two-way center left turn lane. At the traffic signal, there is to be a dedicated left turn lane for westbound traffic turning left into Clarkson University, rather than a two-way left turn lane.
NYSDOT regional spokesman Michael R. Flick said the new configuration is aimed at preventing collisions and makes it safer for pedestrians.
“Traffic progresses in a more orderly fashion, with reduced potential for rear end and sideswipe crashes, associated with aggressive lane changing and from vehicles stopping to make turns from non-dedicated turn lanes. There are fewer vehicle lanes to cross for pedestrians. Pedestrians don’t get obscured from view by vehicles in adjacent lane,” Mr. Flick said. “There is additional pavement width available for non-motorized users of the roadway, such as pedestrians, bicyclists, horse and buggies. There is better traffic signal operation at the Clarkson entrance with more conventional turn arrow phasing.”
“Lanes were narrowed on Sandstone Drive to get traffic off of the drainage structures and attempt to calm traffic, but the lane configurations on that segment are the same as before,” he added.
The project started because the roadways were due to be milled and repaved this year, so DOT looked into changing the lane configurations at the same time.
“The Acting St. Lawrence County resident engineer asked if we could look into a project here in August of 2021. A plan was developed in cooperation with the village and the final proposed plan was shared with the village in early June 2022. Milling began mid-June and the final paving and pavement markings should be finished up this week,” Mr. Flick said. “This section has been discussed as a potential candidate in the past. We’ve had success with similar changes in recent years and we expect the same here, once people get used to it.”
Several local communities have had similar traffic reconfiguration on main roadways — Main Street in Canton, Main Street in Malone, Main Street in Gouverneur, and Bradley Street in Watertown “have all benefited ... with positive long term impacts on safety,” according to Mr. Flick.
When asked if the DOT has considered turning the Maple Street/Pine Street/Clarkson Avenue/Sandstone Drive intersection into a roundabout, Mr. Flick said “that could be a potential future project in that area, but it would have to be investigated for feasibility and there currently isn’t any funding specifically earmarked for it, nor are there any official plans to change anything there at this point.”
