MASSENA — Repair work is expected to begin this spring to address deteriorating water lines in the East Massena Water District.
“We should be able to go to bid this spring. I know there’s a lot of people that have suffered from multiple leaks in the water line,” Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy said.
The district includes more than six miles of deteriorating water lines on North Racquette, Haverstock, Trippany and Smith roads, as well as some work on state Route 131 near the former Walmart site.
The town received $17,000 to contract Tisdale Associates to prepare the necessary reports and drawings. They had the option of bonding for the project or seeking grant funding through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and they opted to seek a USDA grant.
“We contracted with Tisdale Engineering of Canton. They’ve done all the drawings and submitted them to U.S. Rural Development (for funding consideration). We’ve had an application in there since January of last year. We’re waiting for an answer from Rural Development to allow us to go out to bid any day now,” Mr. O’Shaughnessy said.
He said he realized that water lines in the district had suffered multiple leaks, and he appreciated the patience of residents as they worked to correct the situation.
“We’ll get that resolved this spring,” he said.
Discussion about replacing the water line dates back to 2017. Officials said at the time they intended to address the issue, but couldn’t do that until funding became available. The project had not been funded through two rounds of the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund.
They said the problem was the result of work that wasn’t done correctly in the first place. A water main pipe that should have lasted for about 40 years deteriorated after 10 to 12 years and was in need of replacement. Because of the amount of time that elapsed since the work was done, the statute of limitations to take action against the contractor had expired.
