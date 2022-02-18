MASSENA — Laurel Terrace residents should be able to enjoy modernized elevators in June.
Village Administrator Monique N. Chatland told village trustees on Tuesday that work should begin at the end of the month.
“All materials have been ordered, initial site work to accommodate the new elevator systems have been started, and work on the elevators is scheduled to commence on Feb. 28,” Ms. Chatland said.
She said the renovated elevators should be fully functional by June 20.
Trustees applied for a Community Development Block Grant in 2019 to help the Massena Housing Authority rehabilitate the elevators. They received no comments during a July 2019 public hearing, and trustees unanimously approved a resolution to move forward with the application for funding under the CDBG Public Facilities program.
The CDBG program is administered by the state Office of Community Renewal and up to $20 million was made available to eligible local governments in the 2019 program year for housing, economic development, public facilities, public infrastructure and planning activities. The purpose is to benefit low- or medium-income individuals.
The village received $300,000 in 2019 to repair the elevators at Laurel Terrace, and Ms. Chatland said the Massena Housing Authority has committed to funding the remainder of the project beyond the grant funding.
She said the work will “completely modernize the two elevators,” at the Laurel Avenue complex, which is designated to house elderly or disabled people meeting very low- or extremely low-income limits set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“It will remove an architectural barrier for the tenants of the property and extend the life of the elevators by 20 years,” Ms. Chatland said.
Massena Housing Authority Executive Director Mary S. Elman told trustees in 2019 that the elevators at Laurel Terrace were in need of rehabilitation.
“Our elevators at Laurel Terrace are very old and they are in desperate need of rehabilitation,” she said at the time. “They break down frequently and with this money the plan is that we would modernize and rehab them. On behalf of the 102 residents at Laurel Terrace, I know they would be quite pleased if this were to actually happen.”
