OGDENSBURG — Charles Prior of Environmental Design and Research, the construction administrator of the Waterwater Treatment Plant project, presented an update on the multimillion-dollar infrastructure update Monday night.
“Work is quite underway,” Mr. Prior said. “I was there last Thursday and it is (a) very, very busy and active site — a lot of exciting things going on.”
Aside from the work being done at the site of the plant, the contractor, Jett Industries, Oneonta, is also building a new pump station at the corner of Elizabeth Street and Riverside Avenue.
The new pump station is one of the early components being constructed, Mr. Prior said.
A big bit of the project was completed recently when a 570 cubic yard concrete pour was made for a new Combined Sewer Overflow tank.
The CSO tank sits on the eastern end of the site and was enlarged to allow for the inclusion of wastewater from the village of Heuvelton, Mr. Prior said.
The Heuvelton wastewater will be metered and flow directly through to the CSO tank before mixing with wastewater from the city.
The amount of workers on site is about to grow, Mr. Prior said.
“Right now there is about a dozen, approaching two dozen,” Mr. Prior said. “We had a pre-activity meeting last Thursday down there and they are going to ramp up to 40 or 50 (workers) pretty quickly.”
Mr. Prior and Carrie Tuttle of The Development Authority of the North Country explained how the arrangement with the village of Heuvelton will work.
“The city and the village have executed an intermunicipal agreement,” Mr. Prior said.
There are some improvements the city had to make to its plan to include Heuvelton’s waste, but will be paid for by the village as stated in the agreement, Mr. Prior said.
Accepting waste from Heuvelton will help replace revenue in the system that has been lost over time, Ms. Tuttle said.
“The benefit of Heuvelton is, you’ve lost a ton of industrial users that you used to have that brought revenue into the city that you don’t have anymore,” Ms. Tuttle said.
Completion of the $40 million project is not expected until January 2022. Wastewater from Heuvelton is not expected until the last quarter of 2022.
