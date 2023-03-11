Work underway on capital project at Canton Central

A worker from Bette and Cring Construction walks past a dumpster of discarded lockers Monday outside the Hugh C. Williams High School gym in Canton. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — In an email to the Canton community, Canton Central School Superintendent Ronald P. Burke alerted residents to work underway at the school on the $37 million capital project recently approved by voters.

Mr. Burke said he expected contractors to be in the building Monday to begin demolition on the high school locker rooms and athletic offices.

